RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Remembers the Chhichhore Actor, Says ‘He Brought to Life Several Memorable Characters on Silver Screen’

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that he brought to life several memorable characters on the silver screen and he was an icon and a source of inspiration to many youngsters. "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of the young and talented actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. He brought to life several memorable characters on the silver screen," Naidu said in a series of tweets. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Bollywood Actor’s Demise, Says ‘Bright Young Actor Gone Too Soon’

"Sushant Singh Rajput was an icon and an inspiration to many youngsters. He left us too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace," the Vice President said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the death of the Bollywood actor saying the news is really shocking. "Some news are very disturbing. The news of death of young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput is shocking to everyone. May his soul rest in peace and may God give the strength to his family and friends to bear the loss," she said in a tweet. Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: He Talked Fast, Thought Faster and Was Always Restless!

The reactions came after the actor's body was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning in an apparent suicide. Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai. He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta", films "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others. Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput's death.

