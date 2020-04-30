Rishi Kapoor Demise: Late Actor's Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares a Tear-Jerking Post For Her Papa (View Pic)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has left a huge void in the industry. He was diagnosed with leukemia and battled it bravely for two years. He took his last breath in Mumbai's Shri HN hospital on April 30. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is reportedly arriving to Mumbai from Delhi for the funeral. She also shared a heart-wrenching post on social media for her dearest family member.

She shared a throwback picture with her late father. In the caption, she wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever." Below is the post shared by her.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Meanwhile, the entire country is right now mourning the iconic actor's demise. The news comes just the day after demise of another star of B-town, Irrfan Khan. Both the actors fought the ailment for long bravely before bidding the final good-bye to everyone. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain were clicked at the hospital. Rishi Kapoor will be cremated at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Creamatorium, which is at Kalbadevi. We hope that the family gathers strength to cope up with this devastating time together.