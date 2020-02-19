Riteish Deshmukh Joins Hands With Sairat Director Nagraj Manjule For A Trilogy On Chtrapathi Shivaji Maharaj (Watch Video)

Riteish has come on-board for Baaghi 3

Riteish Deshmukh announced today that he will be part of the trilogy on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which will be directed by Nagraj Manjule, the acclaimed director of everyone's favourite Sairaat. It will also bring on board Ajay Atul, the composers of the movie as well. The video is quite interesting and leaves a lot to the imagination. It would be quite incredible to see his story on the big screen as we don't really have too many movies on him. The film will release PAN India in 2021. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza Recreate ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ Title Track to Celebrate 17 Years of Their Debut Film (Watch Video)

The first hint of Deshmukh playing the great Maratha warrior was revealed by Ajay Devgn in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Ajay was asked who he thinks is best suited for the role of the Maratha king and he named Riteish. He justified his choice by saying that the actor is already doing a film on the Chatrapati.

BIGGG NEWS... #RiteishDeshmukh, #Sairaat director Nagraj Manjule and music composes Ajay-Atul join hands... Will make a *trilogy* on #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj... Will release PAN #India in 2021. pic.twitter.com/OdQZFNTmsN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

A picture of Riteish in the garb of a Maratha warrior has been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now. Many feel that's his look from the film. Apparently, Ravi Jadhav was earlier going to direct it.