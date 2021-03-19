Actor Rajkummar Rao uploaded a slide show of his film stills on Friday evening, to celebrate 11 years in the film industry. He also wrote an emotional message for fans in the Instagram post, thanking them for their love and support. "GRATITUDE. So thankful for these 11 wonderful years and the amount of love that has been showered on me. Right from my first film till this day - you all never stopped believing in me, big thank you for that. All this wouldn't have been possible without your love and support. Rajkummar Rao Launches Neelkanth by IRS Officers; Satyam Srivastava & Rajeev Garg.

Here's a promise that I will continue working the hardest and will entertain each one of you always and forever. Big love," he wrote. The actor made his debut with the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha and later went on to do films such as Shahid, Aligarh, Newton and Made In China. He won a National Award for his titular role in Hansal Mehta's 2013 film Shahid. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Here's The First Glimpse of Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao On The Sets.

Check Out Rajkummar Rao's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The actor was recently seen in the Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger. His next release is Badhaai Do, opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).