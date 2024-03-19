The first song, "Taade," from Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa's upcoming movie Ruslaan, is out. Aayush and Sushrii's chemistry is on point, and they will make you groove to the peppy beats. "Taade" is sung by Vishal Mishra, and Shabbir Ahmad penned the lyrics. Directed by Karan L Butani, Ruslaan also stars Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade. The movie is slated to release on April 26, 2024. Ruslaan: Rohit Shetty Unveils Action-Packed Teaser of Aayush Sharma Starrer (Watch Video).

Watch Ruslaan Song "Taade":

