Mumbai, July 4: Filmmaker Mohit Suri called the music of his forthcoming drama "Saiyaara" a tribute to the first "Aashiqui" film. Revealing that it was "Aashiqui" that inspired him to take a keen interest in music, he shared, “Saiyaara album is my tribute to the best romantic albums that I have loved to watch and it is my tribute to the first Aashiqui, whose music left me spellbound. I didn’t know what hit me and it made me fall in love with music… that love story is still continuing with every film that I direct.”

According to him, his collaboration with YRF is probably the best shot for the musical drama genre. “It is very rare to have the best talent of the country to be a part of a film music album and I’m delighted that Saiyaara has the best musical geniuses of India pouring their hearts out to create a romantic album that hopefully will stand the test of time. People are eager to watch a good romantic film and I’m hoping Saiyaara will entertain audiences thoroughly. Music always plays a big part to pull people to cinemas and I hope we have done the job," Sure stated. ‘Saiyaara’ Title Song Creators Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami: From Kashmir to Bollywood, Musician Duo Talks About Their Journey and Break With YRF (LatestLY Exclusive).

Talking about working with acclaimed singers such as Arijit Singh, Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, and Jubin Nautiyal, he added, “From the most followed artist in the world, Arijit Singh, to Mithoon, to Tanishk Bagchi, to Jubin Nautiyal, to Vishal Mishra, to Sachet - Parampara, to Faheem & Arslan from Kashmir, to the lyrical magician Irshad Kamil, it doesn’t get any bigger than this and the reaction of the people loving our album says it all. This is really the dream team anyone can hope for and I’m glad it all worked out for me to have them all in Saiyaara.” With Ahaan Panday as the lead, "Saiyaara" is likely to be released across the globe on July 18.

