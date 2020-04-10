Salman Khan Jokes He Is in 'Self Horse-Olation' as He Spends the Day Horse-Riding (Watch Video)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Salman Khan is quite an entertainer on Instagram as well. His favourite genre to share content about on social media is his family time. The actor is currently staying with his family at his farmhouse in Panvel, Mumbai. But, in his recent video, Salman has revealed that he likes to call his self-isolation as self-horse-olation. Reason being that he is spending with his horse. In a video posted in the morning, he was eating the same grass as breakfast as he was feeding the horse.

In the new video, his horse is still eating. This time off his shoulders and head, where the grass is kept. And, then, Salman proceeds to crack the horse-olation joke. Well, Salman's sense of humour is not everyone's cup of tea. But if you loved this joke, let us start a club? Because we absolutely did. Salman Khan Shares Pictures of Empty Mumbai Streets, Appreciates Citizens for Abiding by Coronavirus Lockdown Rules.

Check Out Salman Khan's Video Here:

Being taken for a ride... pic.twitter.com/Svayb3Mtxv — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 10, 2020

Check Out The Video of Salman Feeding His Horse Here:

View this post on Instagram Breakfast with my love... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 9, 2020 at 10:44pm PDT

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai. He will reunite with his Bharat actress Disha Patani, who will be there as a lead this time opposite him. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva. As per the recent reports, the movie's release has been postponed from Eid 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.