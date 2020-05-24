Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's Hug At Baba Siddiqui's Iftar Party, SRK's Eidi For Fans - 5 Things We Are Missing On Eid 2020 Due To Lockdown

Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan during Eid (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Eid 2020 is here and there's no Salman Khan film at the theatres. This year has robbed us of a lot of good things in our lives. Lockdown has been imposed since March and we have lost out on a lot of festivities because of that. Eid is one of the biggest festivals for Bollywood as it means a lot of big bucks at the box office. After a whole month of fasting and devotion, Muslims go out to celebrate the day in a big way and a movie is a must-do thing on their list. 2020 obviously wears a deserted look at the cinemas as they are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. All we can do now is reminisce what all we miss this Eid. As Radhe Misses Eid 2020 Slot, A Lookback At Salman Khan’s Past Eid Releases and How Much They Earned At The Box Office!

There are many reasons other than movies that make Eid special. Let us tell you five of the things we are missing dearly

#No Salman at cinemas near you

Since 2008, Salman has made sure that there is a film of his during Eid for people to make merry, except in 2013 when we had Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express to relish. His movies are always laced with humour, stunts, romance and everything that a potboiler requires to be enticing. Naturally, the film opens with huge numbers, sometimes it is more than anything that Hindi cinema has seen before. His movies always mean good business and yet this year, his fans and the industry are bereft of it. That sort of hurts!

#Shah Rukh Khan's Eidi

Shah Rukh Khan along with his son makes it a point to wave at the sea of fans who gather outside Mannat to wish him Eid Mubarak. He climbs the terrace area built specifically for this reason and waves for a long time. These days he gets Abram along too. Same goes for Salman Khan who engages with his fans outside his home by waving from his balcony. The love of the fans is something the Khans will miss dearly this year and we will miss their glimpses.

Thank u all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless u all with health and happiness. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/eXBfmDzVMt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 5, 2019

The one time that SRK got David Letterman to see the love he gets from his fans. There's Abram here too.

View this post on Instagram #shahrukhkhan with #abramkhan #eidmubarak A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 5, 2019 at 6:01am PDT

And here's Salman Khan doing the obvious...

View this post on Instagram #EidMubarak A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 5, 2019 at 7:19am PDT

#Salman-SRK hugs at Baba Siddiqui's party

This is legendary. Ever since they hugged for the first time post their big bad rivalry, Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party has become the event of the year, every year. We always wait for it to happen to see Salman and SRK's camaraderie. They are often seen indulging in chats, meeting people around and having a great and slightly crowded time.

#Salman ki Eid party

After he entertains his fans at the theatres and waves at them from the terrace of his house, Salman has a family Eid party. All the members come together and spend time. The actor has always been a family person and this gives him a chance to be with everyone at one go. That also means you get to see some awe-some family pictures. This year is his niece Ayat's first Eid and it would have made for amazing videos and pics.

#Eid fashion

Salman's Eid party gets many guests which means we get to see some incredible desi fashion. From Katrina Kaif to Iulia Vantur to Sonakshi Sinha sport some really cool Indian collection. Here's what they wore last year...

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 🌙 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 5, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

Jacqueline looks gorgeous...

And the group selfie...

So you can realise how much we are missing out this Eid. Well, we can only hope things get better very soon so that we don't have to miss these things again.