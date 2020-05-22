As Radhe Misses Eid 2020 Slot, A Lookback At Salman Khan's Past Eid Releases and How Much They Earned At The Box Office!

Salman Khan Eid Releases (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus pandemic brought several industries to a standstill including the entertainment industry. With the theatres remaining shut and production of films on hold amid lockdown, the entertainment business has taken a big hit. If 2020 already seemed any less like a strange year, the fact that Eid 2020 won't have a Salman Khan release is enough to make you realise that things are certainly not normal. If you are a follower of Bollywood films, you probably know that it has become an annual event of sorts for Salman Khan to bring one new film every Eid as a festive treat for his fans. Radhe Was Supposed To Clash With Laxmmi Bomb Today, Salman Khan Fans Celebrate It With Mock Reviews.

Box office business soon became all about festive slots and any Bollywood buff knows that the Eid slot is always booked for a 'Bhai' film. While 2020 was supposed to have Salman Khan's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai hitting the screen, unfortunately, thanks to the pandemic, that hasn't happened and hence fans have been celebrating the festive day as Radhe day. As for Khan, the Eid releases have always turned out to be money-spinners. Here's looking at his past Eid releases and their box office collections. Salman Khan’s Radhe, Ranveer Singh’s 83, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb: Here’s Why These Big-Budget Movies Won’t Be Releasing On OTT Platforms Anytime Soon.

1. Dabangg (2010) - 138.88 Crores

2. Bodyguard (2011) - 148.86 Crores

3. Ek Tha Tiger (2012) - 198.78 Crores

4. Kick (2014) - 231.85 Crores

5. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) - 320.34 Crores

6. Sultan (2016) - 300.45 Crores

7. Tubelight (2017) - 119.26 Crores

8. Race 3 (2018) - 166.40 Crores

9. Bharat (2019) - 211.07 Crores

The last time Salman Khan didn't have an Eid release, was back in 2013. We bet 2020 won't be the same with no Salman Khan film on the big screen or any film for that matter in theatres. Tell us which is your favourite Salman Khan's Eid release.