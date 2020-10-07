Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday celebrated Wajid Khan's birth anniversary -- the first since the late composer passed away after battling Covid. Sohail Khan and Wajid's brother Sajid Khan were also present on the occasion. Sajid shared a video on the Instagram account and wrote: "Happy birthday Wajid...great musician, great soul, mind-blowing person and dearest brother...miss you yaar." Radhe: Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Romantic Song To Be Shot At THIS Location

In the clip, we can see Salman cutting the cake and feeding Sajid and Sohail. Wajid breathed his last on July 1. He had recorded many hit songs in Salman's films.

Salman, Sohail and Sajid Celebrate Late Wajid Khan’s Birth Anniversary

This includes "Do you wanna partner" and "Soni de nakhre" ("Partner"), "Hud hud Dabangg" ("Dabangg"), "Tujhe Aksa Beach" ("God Tussi Great Ho"), "Jalwa" ("Wanted"), and "Pandeyji seeti" and "Fevicol se" ("Dabangg 2").

