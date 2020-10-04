If things had gone according to the plans of the humans, then Radhe would have played in theatres on Eid. But, things did not go as per plans for the world and the pandemic struck. The lockdown left the shooting of Salman Khan's film in a lull, let alone its chances for a release. As per reports, barely a week of shooting was left for the film including a song. Now, Salman has finally resumed shooting today for Radhe. The actor posted a cool picture from the sets that will get you excited about the film all over again. Radhe: Here's How Salman Khan Starrer's Team Taking COVID-19 Precautions Ahead Of Film's Last Schedule.

"Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe," Salman captioned the picture. In the pic, he is walking towards a race track, which has a bike and a car stationed on it. There is a girl cheering for him, wearing a helmet. There is a smoke machine doing its job to make the pic look cooler. Salman Khan's Radhe to Feature South Indian Stars Bharath Srinivasan, Megha Akash, Narra Srinu.

The best thing about the pic is Salman's jacket. Well, Salman's face is turned against the camera, or else the best thing would have been his handsome face. The words on jacket's sleeves read "This is not Louis Vuitton". Quirky.

Check Out Salman Khan's Post Here:

Salman Khan also began shooting for Bigg Boss 14

View this post on Instagram Bigg Boss is here ... #BiggBoss14 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 3, 2020 at 7:58am PDT

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Deva, who has collaborated with Salman on hits like Dabangg 3 and Wanted. The action film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Megha Akash, Zarina Wahab, Gautam Gulati. Salman's also producing the film.

