Salman Khan To Have No Songs In Radhe Like Amitabh Bachchan In Zanjeer?

Radhe Poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

There are certain staples in a Salman Khan movie. His shirt will rip off in the climax, there will be weird songs with weirder hook steps, some unfunny comedy and a lot of action. But Radhe may not have all of the above. As per a report in BollywoodHungama, Salman's character in this year's Eid release is a no-nonsense guy much like Amitabh Bachchan in Zanjeer. If you remember, AB was this brooding angry young cop who shows no leniency towards perpetrators of crime. Salman apparently will do something similar and since there were no songs on Big B in Zanjeer, Radhe will have none for Salman too. Radhe: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Shooting of Salman Khan – Disha Patani Starrer to Continue In Mumbai?

Quoting a source, BH reports, "Radhe is far more raw and real than Dabangg. This time Salman plays a cop in Mumbai who won’t treat crime and criminals lightly. The cop has nothing to feel happy about. In that sense, he is like Amitabh Bachchan Saab in Zanjeer. Very angry sullen and no-nonsense.”

So any hopes of seeing him do some strange signature step in a song from Radhe have been dashed. The movie is an Indian adaptation of the Korean film The Outlaws and will lock horns with Laxmmi Bomb this Eid.