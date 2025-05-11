Mumbai, May 10: As India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire after days of tension across the LoC, Bollywood actor Salman Khan used social media to share his relief. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor wrote on his X handle, "Thank God for the ceasefire." However, Salman later deleted the post. Netizens are now bashing the "Tiger Zinda Hai" actor for reacting to the ceasefire, but staying silent when our Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor. X is flooded with comments criticizing Salman in strong words.

One Twitter user wrote, "Ceasefire lasted as long as @BeingSalmanKhan movie lasts in theatre." Another comment read, "All these bollywood workers @iamsrk, @BeingSalmanKhan, Aamir, Ranbir, etc. have huge fan base from Pakistan / middle east with huge investments in Gulf countries. They know no harm will be done to them or their business interests by Indian nationalists. They don't care." Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Terror Attack, Hails Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor (See Post).

Salman Trolled for Tweeting and Deleting About Ceasefire

A cybercitizen shared, "#salmankhan ka fan tha 15 saal se but Aaj nafrat ho gayi hai es insaan se had se jadda. Jab war chal rahi thi ek b tweet nhi aaya Jaise pata chala war khthm tweet aa geya or jab dubara start hoi tweet delete kr diya fattu insaan hai yeh. Desh se pehle kuch nahi jai hind. (I was a fan of Salman for the last 15 years, but from today I have started hating him. When the war was going on, he did not tweet once, but when he came to know that the war was over, he tweeted. Then, when Pakistan violated the ceasefire, he deleted the post, what a coward. Nothing is more important than the country." Operation Sindoor: Sonali Bendre Expresses Pride in the Indian Armed Forces, Thanks National Heroes for Their Unwavering Commitment Amid India-Pakistan Conflict (View Post).

Another netizen penned, "This Mf wants peace with Pakistan because he's a slave to Paxtan girls he's trying to be a hero in their eyes. Instead of caring about Indians, Look at his true nature. He's betraying his country by teaming up with enemies."

One of the comments said, "#Salman khan posted"thank god for ceasefire" and deleted that. Silence in pain, and a whisper after ceasefire? Don't show empathy @BeingSalmanKhan...Snake in the grass."

Just a few hours after India and Pakistan agreed upon a ceasefire amidst the ongoing military clashes between the two neighbours, Pakistan violated the ceasefire as loud explosions were heard in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).