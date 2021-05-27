Actor Arjun Kapoor feels the climax of Dibakar Bannerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar sets up the prospect of a sequel that can be dark and gritty. "If you see the climax of the film that Dibakar has so masterfully designed, you will realise that there is a scope for a sequel that can be dark, gritty, raw, and thrilling," Arjun said. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru – How IMDB Ratings of These Movies Show We Have Been Using the Site All Wrong! (LatestLY Exclusive).

He added: "Now, it is up to the director and his genius mind to tell us whether or not he sees this happening. I can assure you that whenever he gives the green signal, Pari (Parineeti Chopra) and I will be on to shoot. Arjun is thankful to Dibakar for being convinced he could deliver as the corrupt Haryanvi cop, Pinky Dahiya, in the film. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Film on Amazon Prime Video (LatestLY Exclusive).

"It (the film) really took me to places that I didn't imagine going," he said, adding: "I'm overwhelmed because I know how much Dibakar told me to believe in myself and submit to his process."

