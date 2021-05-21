Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a dark thriller, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has faced several delays in its release, before it was quietly released in theatres in March and now found its way on Amazon Prime Video. Now that it has reached a platform where more eyeballs could evaluate the movie, many have found Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to be surprisingly good, with a career-best performance from Parineeti Chopra. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor Subvert Your Expectations in Dibakar Banerjee’s Dark Thriller.

Parineeti plays Sandeep Kaur aka Sandy Walia, an investment banker who is kidnapped by Satyajit aka Pinky (Arjun Kapoor). Pinky is a suspended police officer in Gurgaon, who realises that Sandy is to be killed and he would also be killed along with her. Together they become reluctant accomplices on the run, trying to escape the country to Nepal by going first to Pithoragarh. (Plenty of SPOILERS ahead!)

What Happens in the Climax?

Pinky's new friend try to help them escape by hiding them in his wedding procession that's going to Nepal. The outpost to Nepal is however blocked by cops led by Tyagi (Jaideep Ahlawat), working on the information ratted to him by Uncle (Raghubir Yadav). Realising there is no escape if they are together, Sandy decides to stay back, and asks Pinky to go ahead. They share a heartfelt farewell, after which Sandy tries to escape in a hoodie sweater, while Pinky shaves his beard and moustache and becomes a woman, to outwit Tyagi, thus living upto the the gender-subversive name of the film.

In a way, that title had been a SPOILER. Yes, Sandy goes to jail. But only because she realises that she is tired of running. not just from her killers but also from her guilt of fooling so many of her investors of their hard-earned money to increase her bank's profits. This is the film taking a dig on capitalism and how corporate banks keeps fleecing customers, by promising them achche din.

If Sandy had given herself upto to Tyagi's men, they would have killed her. Which is why she surrendered herself to some other police station, and got her boss also implicated in the scam and got him sent to Tihar jail. But going in line with the film's subtle expose on misogyny, the board members of the bank go to the jail to have meetings with him. Even that bit of info doesn't hurt Sandy as she is finally in a happy and relieved space, after getting kidnapped, nearly killed, sexually assaulted and losing her unborn baby in the process.

Made more so, by photographs of a dance academy that had been sent to her from Nepal by someone named P Thama. Of course, that's Pinky, as Sandy laughs knowing he is safe and happy there. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Dark Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Which leads to Pinky's Happy Ending. Of course, you might ask how would a man, who wanted to return as a cop, is happy being an immigrant in Nepal and conducting a dance academy there for kids? He is not even a great dancer.

But for Pinky, the first time in the movie, we actually see him with a smile on his face and having some fun was at a wedding, dancing to the song of his favourite star. Like Prabhu Deva said in ABCD (I know wrong movie to even refer here), we should dance to express, not impress. Which is what Pinky did at the function as he transformed from a reluctant guest forced to dance by the groom to going all out and having fun there on the stage, shaking his leg to an aptly titled "Faraar" number.

Pinky is someone who might have never got any appreciation in his life, he sees him as a loser but that one dance performance made him the talk of the town and people think he danced well. So we can hardly blame for teaching kids some Bhai moves in Nepal. They might not have got conventional happy endings. but in the paths they choose, Sandeep and Pinky have got their opportunities to be faraar!

