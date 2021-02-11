It has been 13 wonderful years of marriage for Bollywood’s adorable husband and wife duo, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt. Happy wedding anniversary to this lovely couple! Before tying the knot, Sanjay and Maanayata dated for about two years. They first registered their marriage in Goa on February 11, 2008, which was later followed by a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with twins in October 2010 – Shahraan and Iqra. Maanayata Dutt Dedicates an Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt on Dussehra 2020, Calls Him ‘Ram’.

On the occasion of their 13th wedding anniversary, Sanjay Dutt has shared a heartfelt post for his dearest wife. He wrote, “11.02.2008 Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata Happy anniversary”. There are several who have dropped comments on this post and one among them is Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt. Putting up hearts emoji she commented saying, “Happy Anniversary!!!” Sanjay Dutt Jets Off To Dubai, Maanayata Shares A Glimpse Of Their Journey On Instagram!

Sanjay Wishes Maanayata On Their 13th Wedding Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have won hearts with their adorable off screen chemistry. This power couple has proved that their love for each other is eternal. Through thick and thin, Sanjay and Maanayata have stood by each other like a strong pillar. Although there is an age gap of 19 years between the two, they have shown and proven that age isn’t a matter of concern. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at those seven adorable pictures of this couple that prove they are a match made in heaven.

A Perfect Family

Together Forever

Power Couple

And They Love To Twin

Love Is In The Air

Budapest Diaries

A Match Made In Heaven

In an interview with Mirror in 2019, Sanjay Dutt was quoted as saying, “I’m proud and fortunate to have a wife like her. Her focus has always been a home, husband, kids, and her work. I’ve never interfered in her trading, knowing she has business acumen. After my father passed away, Maanayata has been my support system. She never let me fall, she was always there to pick me up.” We wish Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt many more years of togetherness and love!

