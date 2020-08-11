Despite getting a discharged from the hospital recently, Sanjay Dutt feels a break from his work life is much needed. The actor, in fact, took to his Twitter account to announce his decision of taking a break for some medical treatment. The message has certainly worried one and all and his fans and well-wishers are busy sending him speedy recovery messages since then. While the reason for his medical treatment remains unknown, the actor has urged everyone to not speculate anything unnecessarily. Sadak 2 New Posters Out! Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt And Aditya Roy Kapur Give A Sneak Peek Into This Roller-Coaster Ride.

"My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon." read a part of his brief message on Twitter. Sanjay was recently hospitalised to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after he complained of breathlessness. Though he was discharged in the next couple of days, this recent update sounds worrisome. Sanjay Dutt Gets Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, Waves at the Paparazzi on Returning Home (View Pics).

Read His Message

Sanjay's list of upcoming movies includes Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, Torbaaz with Nargis Fakhri and also KGF: Chapter 2 with Kannada star Yash. Hopefully, the actor will be fit and fine till the time of his regional release and we'll get to see him back in action once again.

