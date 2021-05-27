Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday said he has received a golden visa for the UAE. The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news."Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Sanjay Dutt Receives Golden Visa For The UAE, The Actor Thanks The Government For The Honour.

Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support," Dutt wrote alongside his photographs with the UAE authorities. Last year, the actor and his producer-wife Maanayata travelled to Dubai to be with their kids -- twins Shahraan and Iqra (10). Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer; The Sadak 2 Actor's USA Visit is For Treatment and Rehab: Reports.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's Tweet Below:

According to Khaleej Times, the UAE government had in 2019 implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor. These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

