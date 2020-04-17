Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Take the Sibling Challenge With Mom Amrita Singh and Tell Us Who's Most Likely to Get Arrested

Sara, Ibrahim, Amrita (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi's TikTok is a source of joy these days. In the latest, Sara Ali Khan shared a video she made with Ibrahim. The siblings took the viral sibling challenge that has taken over the internet. Of course, Sara and Ibrahim took their mother Amrita Singh's help for the video. Sara Ali Khan Shares Throwback ‘Knock Knock’ Video Featuring Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and its Hilarious AF!

Amrita had to pick one of her kids as answers to questions like, "Who is most annoying?" and "Who is most likely to get arrested?" The family is divided over the answer to the latter question. But they are united on the question: "Who is the most popular?" Everyone picks, Amrita. We agree. Sara Ali Khan Spreads Positivity With Her Latest Instagram Post, Says 'Our Hearts, Minds and Souls Aren’t in Lockdown'.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post Here:

Check Out This Other Hilarious TikTok By Ibrahim That Is Going Viral

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film, Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali. She starred alongside her once-rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan. The movie did not do well at the box office. She will be next seen in Atrangi Re, by Aanand L Rai, with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.