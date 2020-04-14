Sara Ali Khan Spreads Positivity With Her Latest Instagram Post, Says 'Our Hearts, Minds and Souls Aren’t in Lockdown' 

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has got everyone hooked to social media and even celebs have been spending their time sharing pictures and videos from their daily activities and we have to say, it has been keeping us entertained and how. Given that it's going to be a while before we get to see our favourite celebs on-screen again, for now, we are going to have to make the most of their social media content. Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Coolie No 1 which was supposed to release in May has now been postponed for now but the actress is making sure to keep her fans updated some amazing pictures. Sara Ali Khan Shares Throwback ‘Knock Knock’ Video Featuring Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and its Hilarious AF!

After posting a picture of herself and cracking a joke about fantasizing about eating chocolates, the actress posted a new picture in monochrome that is sure to make your dull lockdown weekday better. Sara shared a gorgeous click of herself and along with it, an amazingly positive caption. She wrote, "Our hearts, minds and souls aren’t in lockdown." . Sara Ali Khan Suggests Her Fans to Try Hula Hoop During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Picture Here:

Sara Ali Khan has been surviving on throwback pictures and videos amid the quarantine and a few days ago had also shared an amazing video featuring herself and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the shared clip, we can see Sara making her brother laugh by playing the 'knock knock' game with him. We have to say we are loving Sara Ali Khan's posts amid this lockdown and hope she continues to serve us some more amazing stuff.