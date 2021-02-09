Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to her mother Amrita Singh and penned down a sweet note to mark the occasion. The Kedarnath star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with the 'Mard' actor and penned a heart-warming note. In the pictures, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star is seen twinning with her mom in blue. One of the pictures also sees Sara along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The pictures seem to be clicked on the cruise saw Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita enjoying their time on a cruise. Sara Ali Khan Ups Her Winter Fashion Game in an Ethnic Velvet Suit (View Pics)

The snaps capture the trio as they cherish their family time and smilingly posed for the lens. Calling her mother 'my whole world', the 'Simmba' star extend birthday wishes to Amrita. She noted in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration." Sara Ali Khan Is Showing Us Just How White Can Be a Colour Palette Too!

Sara Ali Khan's Birthday Note For Mom Amrita Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In the caption, she also revealed that blue is her favorite color. She said, "I lo-blue the most." With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 8 lakh likes while many fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section to send birthday greetings.