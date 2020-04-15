Sara Ali Khan Proves That She's Been Ready For Bollywood Since Her 'Bachpan' With a Throwback Picture and We Couldn't Agree More!

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood babe, Sara Ali Khan is a sensation online. Well, the actress might be just three films old, but her star power is immense as the girl enjoys quite a huge fan following across the globe. Her genuineness and down to earth attitude in front of the media as well as during interviews have made her quite a popular starkid amongst the youth. Not just this, Sara is also a stunner when it comes to fashion and never shies away from experimenting. Amid the nationwide lockdown, she has been keeping her fans glued to her Instagram feed by sharing throwback pics. Sara Ali Khan Spreads Positivity With Her Latest Instagram Post, Says 'Our Hearts, Minds and Souls Aren’t in Lockdown'.

On April 15, 2020, the Love Aaj Kal actress took to IG and teased fans with an unseen childhood picture of herself. In the photo, a little Sara can be seen posing candidly for the lenses and looks pretty. The babe has compared her old pic with one of her recent photoshoot pics where she looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow outfit. Quite coincidently, the expressions in both of her pictures are so ditto. Indeed, she clearly was meant for Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan Suggests Her Fans to Try Hula Hoop During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Check Out The Photos Shared By Sara Ali Khan Below:

We totally get Sara's feeling during quarantine. As film shoots and other important events have been called off, what a better way to kill the boredom by going down the memory lane and sharing the same with fans. With this, we also can sense that the babe is one self-obsessed soul and can't stop gushing about herself. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. Stay tuned!