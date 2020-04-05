Sara Ali Khan Suggests Her Fans to Try Hula Hoop During COVID-19 Lockdown

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In order to curb the spread of the ongoing crisis, a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This lockdown is for a 21-days period and many are trying to indulge themselves in productive activities. Even many B-town stars are trying hands in some productive activities. Well, some maybe wondering of what fun activity can be done, Sara Ali Khan has given her fans an amazing solution. She has suggested her fans to try Hula Hoop during this lockdown period. Coronavirus Outbreak: Sara Ali Khan Pledges Donations to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund.

Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture in which she can be seen enjoying Hula Hoop. A hula hoop is not only one of the best exercises to remain fit, but it is also a fun-filled activity. While sharing the post, she captioned it as, “I don’t know why Missing the sun missing the sky Hoola-hoop is a must try Just as much as anda fry But for now stay home- it’s everyone’s rai. #stayhome #staysafe”. Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 Trailer To Miss The April 2 Date Due To COVID-19 Outbreak?

Checkout Sara Ali Khan’s Pic Below:

For this fun session, Sara Ali Khan had sported a blue track pant teamed with a white crop yoga top. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has also pledged to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra’s CM’s Relief Fund to combat against coronavirus. She had mentioned in her post, “Your contributions will protect and feed I urge you to support, I request, I plead”.