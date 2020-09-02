Sara Ali Khan is one shining girl of Bollywood who knows how to stun her Instagram fam. The Kedarnath actress is an avid globetrotter and loves to flaunt her good moments from the same on social media. Even amid the lockdown, the young star has been only making her fans envious of her mini staycations at various nature themed locations. The recent trip that she took was to a beach. But this time it is her bold bright blue lip colour that has taken our attention! Sara Ali Khan Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues With Her Gorgeous Pool Picture (View Post).

The 25-year-old actress was seen in wearing a white crop top with vibrant print on it. This was paired with a pair of denim blue shorts. But the Love Aaj Kal fame beauty pulled off that dark blue lip colour so well that we can't even! It takes guts to try on that flashing colour so perfectly. Check out the pictures below.

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram Back to Blue 🌊💙🧿 📸: @orry1 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Sep 2, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

On the work front, she will be next seen in Aanand L Rai film. The backed by Akshay Kumar, stars Dhanush as the lead actpr. This will be Dhanush's second flick with the director after working with him in Raanjhanaa. The first look of the same will was loved by the fans and the release of the movie is much awaited. Other than that, she will be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).