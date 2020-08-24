Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to drive away Monday blues and her latest post surely does that. The actress is known to post amazing pictures on her Instagram every now and then and her recent snap is no less. From her Instagram posts, it is quite clear that Sara is a water baby and makes the most of every occasion she get splashing in the water. Her recent picture also shows her enjoying some pool time and we have to say, we absolutely love it. The actress is also known to post 'poetic' captions and her new post is another example of that. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Comedy Drama to Release on Amazon Prime?

Recently, Sara took to Instagram to share a post where she's seen chilling in the pool, wile also flaunting her blue kajal. In the picture, Sara poses upside down from the camera and is seen giving an icy stare. Sharing the gorgeous picture, Sara wrote, "Monday Blues..Blue Hues..Kaajal or Cactus couldn’t choose..So posing with both while my coffee brews." The picture is sure to leave you swooning over her gorgeous look. Rohit Shetty's Old Video Praising Sara Ali Khan's 'Struggle' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam The Simmba Director (Read Tweets).

Check Out the Picture Here:

Sara has been posting some amazing throwbacks also recently and we bet you have gone all "aww" watching her childhood pictures with brother Ibrahim and also father Saif Ali Khan. On the occasion of Independence day too, Sara had shared an adorable throwback as a child. While we are certainly missing to catch Sara on-screen, we're glad that she's keeping us entertained with her posts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).