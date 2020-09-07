Actress Sara Ali Khan shows fans how to hide from the year 2020, in a new social media post on Monday. Sara's latest Instagram picture sees her in the lap of nature. She stands amid sprawling greenery and what catches your eye is her camouflage-printed short dress. She completes the look with a sling bag and sunglasses. "Hiding from 2020 like... #camouflage #mondaymood#mondaymotivation," she captioned the image. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor? Whose Bewitching Black Sunaina Khera Ensemble Was a Hoot!

Sara had recently shared a picture in a hot-pink bikini paired and heart-shaped dark shades. She tries focusing on a book, seated a pink tube in the swimming pool. The actress will soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1". The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput Planned to Propose Sara Ali Khan in January 2019, Claims Late Actor’s Farmhouse Caretaker

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post Below:

The actress also stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re". Shooting for the film is set to commence in October.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).