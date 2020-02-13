Sara Ali Khan Shares Adorable Throwback Pictures With Kartik Aaryan from the Sets Ahead of Love Aaj Kal's Release

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set to drop their romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal in theatres on Valentine's Day 2020 and we bet you are excited to catch the Imtiaz Ali film soon. The film's trailer and songs have shown that Sara and Kartik have an amazing chemistry. All through the promotions, we have seen them having the best time and Sara recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures with Kartik from their shoot days. In one of the pictures, Kartik and Sara are seen holding hands and it looks like from their shoot in Shimla. Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Loves To Make People Cry.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Day 0 wrap day #LoveAajKal. Releasing tomorrow." This is Sara's third film after her amazing debut with Kedarnath and later Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Fans have been waiting to watch Sara and Kartik's pairing on-screen ever since its announcement. As for director Imtiaz Ali, this film comes after Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, which failed to charm the audiences and the box office.

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Day 0 🔙 wrap day #LoveAajKal🔛 Releasing tomorrow 🔜🔝 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Feb 12, 2020 at 2:24pm PST

Recently in an interview, Sara spoke about working with Kartik and had the nicest things to say about him. She was quoted saying, "I think as a person he is very giving and he has been a very giving co-actor. He was always very encouraging.” Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Recent Appearance Together is Making us Say, 'Smile Please!' (View Pics).

Love Aaj Kal was also recently in the news for its CBFC cuts. The film received a U/A certificate but intimate scenes featuring the actors, a scene where they are seen undressing each other and expletives have been removed from the final cut. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is all set to hit the screens on February 14, 2020.