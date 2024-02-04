Actress Sara Ali Khan took time to spend with herself and shared some words of wisdom, saying that it is important to let go and allow yourself to just be. Sara took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the beach, spending time looking at the sunset. Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Sunday Thoughts' via Her Book; No Battle of Life Lies Outside.

She then shared some profound lines to caption the images: “Sometimes we all spend beautiful moments negotiating minutes. It takes seeing the sunset to remind yourself—time isn’t going to wait, and you can’t hold onto the grains of sand.” “So let go and allow yourself to just be. Gratitude, acceptance, and allowance,” she added.

On the work front, Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath, will be seen in a motley of projects. She has Ae Watan... Mere Watan, Metro…In Dino and Murder Mubarak.

