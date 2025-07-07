Sara Arjun, 20-year-old former child actress, gears up for her big debut as a lead in spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring opposite Ranveer Singh. Directed by Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. While Ranveer’s intense first-look poster caught attention, fans were equally fascinated by the glimpse of the young female lead Sara Arjun. Ranveer Singh Drops Intense First Look From ‘Dhurandhar,’ Bollywood Stars Shower Love and Excitement on His 40th Birthday (View Post)

Sara Arjun Began Acting at 1, Won Hearts in ‘Deiva Thirumagal’

For those who are unfamiliar, Sara isn’t new to the camera. Born in 2005, she began her journey in the entertainment world before she turned two, when she featured in a commercial after being spotted at a mall. She is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun and rose to fame with her emotional performance as Vikram’s daughter in the 2011 Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal. Ranveer Singh Drops Intense First Look From ‘Dhurandhar,’ Bollywood Stars Shower Love and Excitement on His 40th Birthday (View Post)

Sara Arjun India’s Richest Child Star

She went on to impress in films like Ek Thi Daayan, Saivam, and Saand Ki Aankh. But her most widely seen role came in 2022 when she played young Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The two-part historical epic grossed over INR 800 crore worldwide and tiled Sara’s name in the industry. Her rising success making her India’s richest child actor at the time, according to portals like Gulte and Siasat 2023. Once she turned 18, that title passed on to young star Riva Arora. ‘Dhurandhar’: Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh Looks Invincible in First Look of His Upcoming Film (Watch Video)

‘Dhurandhar’ First Look

Sara Arjun Debuts As Lead in ‘Dhurandhar’

Now Sara in her 20, is stepping into the limelight as a leading lady in Dhurandhar. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The teaser confirms that it is based on true events. With Dhurandhar slated for a December 5, 2025 release, Sara Arjun’s journey from child star to leading star is one to watch.

