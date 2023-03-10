Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan remembered the late actor-director Satish Kaushik as a 'best landlord' in his struggling days. Aaryan shared a picture of him in a printed shirt and denim and called him a great human being, who helped him in his initial years of struggle and guided him always. Satish Kaushik Dies at 66: Actor-Director's Last Insta Post Was Pics of Him Celebrating Holi 2023 at Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi's House With Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Mahima Chaudhry.

He wrote in his Instagram stories: "A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord, I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter sir. RIP Satish Sir (folded hands emoji)."

Satish died of a heart attack and his last rites were held at the Versova crematorium in the presence of his family members and close friends, including actor Anupam Kher and director Ashok Pandit.