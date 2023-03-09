Legendary Bollywood actor- director Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 66. Many celebrities remembered the actor and paid their tribute. Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik paid tribute to veteran actor with his sand art at Puri beach and shared pictures in a post on Twitter. Along with a sand sculpture of Satish Kaushik, he wrote a message that said, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer #SatishKaushik Ji. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti. My SandArt at Puri beach." Satish Kaushik Funeral Update: Salman Khan Arrives at the Late Actor's Residence to Pay His Last Respects (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer #SatishKaushik Ji. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti. 🙏 My SandArt at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/kUTsdE9mnJ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)