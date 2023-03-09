Bollywood's actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik passed away today at the age of 66. His close associate and best friend Anupam Kher shared the news on Twitter to announce the sad news. Now Satish Kaushik's recent Holi celebration pics are going viral. Yes, the actor went to play Holi in Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi's House with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Mahima Chaudhry and here are his Holi celebration pics. Satish Kaushik was also seen in recent Kapil Sharma episode with Anupam Kher. Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Actor Known for His Role in Scam 1992, Mr India, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron Is No More.

Satish Kaushik's Latest Holi Celebration Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

Check Out the Video Below:

