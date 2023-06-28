Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have teamed up once again after their last hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Many are thrilled to watch the two together in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which is a musical romantic drama. From the posters, teaser, trailer to songs, all these things have only amped up audiences’ excitement. Fans can’t wait to watch how Kartik and Kiara would be creating magic on the silver screens with Sameer Vidwans’ film. Arijit Singh on 'Pasoori Nu': Singer Reveals He Sang SatyaPrem Ki Katha Version of 'Pasoori' For THIS Noble Reason.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, here’s looking at some of its key details. From SatyaPrem Ki Katha's 'Pasoori Nu' to Shehzada's 'Character Dheela', 5 Times Kartik Aaryan Movies Recreated Perfectly Good Original Hits! (Watch Videos).

Cast – Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani would be seen playing the lead roles in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – It revolves around the life of a handsome hunk named Satyaprem “Sattu” Aggarwal who eyes are on a businessman’s daughter named Katha Kapadia Aggarwal. Knowing the fact it wouldn’t be easy for him to date her, fate surprises him when Katha’s parents approach Sattu for marriage with their daughter. The film showcases how Sattu tries to woo Katha, tries to make her fall in love with him and later tries his best to prove himself the best husband.

Watch The Trailer Of SatyaPrem Ki Katha Below:

Release Date – The film SatyaPrem Ki Katha is all set to be released in theatres on June 29.

Review – The reviews for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).