Actress Taapsee Pannu kickstarted her week on Monday with cricket practice for her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu . In her new Instagram image, the actress is seen practising her batting skills on a cricket pitch. She is in full cricket gear, wearing a helmet, leg guards and gloves. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Trains for Mithali Raj Biopic in Open Ground as Gyms Get Shut In COVID-19 Lockdown, Says ‘No Excuses’.

"Weekday has begun... #ShabaashMithu," she wrote as the caption. "Shabaash Mithu", is based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Starts Shooting for the Sports-Drama, Shares Day 1 Picture From the Sets.

Taapsee's other upcoming films are Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta.

