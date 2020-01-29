Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Shares First Look Of Cricketer Mithali Raj's Biopic Releasing On February 5, 2021 (See Pic)

Taapsee Pannu On Shabaash Mithu Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On Mithali Raj's 37th birthday, Tapsee Pannu confirmed that she will be seen playing the role of the Indian cricketer in her biopic. Later, it was also announced that the movie titled, Shabaash Mithu, will go on floors mid-2020. The plans have been put into action now. The first look poster of Taapse as Mithali as been released by the makers. The pictures are magnificent and are sure to generate interest amongst the fans. The similarities with Mithali's look are uncanny. The actress wrote, "Mithali Raj, you are a ‘Game Changer’,"

"“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it," she added. Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: 5 Lesser-Known Things to Know About Star Indian Cricketer As She Turns 37!

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Tweet Here:

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

Check Out This Side by Side Comparison Made by a Fan:

Wow .. it must be a good biopic (first time on a female cricketer !! pic.twitter.com/9fd3iVuPG6 — R.K. (@ipo_mantra) January 29, 2020

Mithali, nicknamed Lady Tendulkar, smashed record-breaking 7 consecutive half-centuries during ICC Women World Cup 2017. The former Indian captain led the team during two World Cup tournaments.

Shabaash Mithu is backed by Viacom18 Studios and directed by Raees helmer Rahul Dholakia. The first look of the film also revealed the release date to be February 5, 2021. Shabaash Mithu is not the only sports-based film Taapsee is headlining. She will also play the role of an athlete in the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. In the past, she has played the role of a hockey player in Soorma.