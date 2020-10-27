"Ek ladki thi deewani si... ek ladke pe woh marti thi... narein jhukake, sharmaake, galiyon se guzarti thi,... chori chori, chupke chupke, chittiyaan likha karti thi..." Remember this popular monologue of Shah Rukh Khan from the 2000 Diwali blockbuster Mohabbatein? This dialogue came before the song "Aankhen Khuli Ho" in the film, as Shah Rukh Khan's Raj Aryan arranged for a party session for the boys in Gurukul, breaking the rules of the place and have some fun. Shah Rukh Khan's Response to Follower Who Asked Him When He's Selling Mannat Will Win Your Heart.

Now as Mohabbatein completes 20 years, Shah Rukh Khan goes into nostalgia, remembering about the film. Particularly about these lines. He shared on Twitter, how in a small studio, he recorded the above line with director Aditya Chopra breathing down his neck and the late Yash Chopra loving how he delivered this beautiful line. And as a treat for his (and the movie's) fans, SRK recreated the dialogues again as an audio clip.

View the Tweet Below:

Pyaar aise hota hai…saying the lines once again after 20 yrs, still remember how in a small studio had recorded the same with Adi breathing down my neck & Yashji loving it. Sudden nostalgia. @yrf#Mohabbatein20 #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/Clf5GJMVXd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Mohabbatein is a romantic entertainer that has Shah Rukh Khan play a teacher Raj Aryan who comes to teach music to the all-male school Gurukul. Narayan Shankar, played by Amitabh Bachchan, is the strict principal of the school, and his ideologies often clash with Aryan's free-spirited nature. Later we find out that these two share a history that involves Shankar's dead daughter, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a cameo. 20 Years Of Mohabbatein: Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Blockbuster Makes Twitterati Nostalgic.

Mohabbatein also stars Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preeti Jhangiani, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Anupam Kher and the late Amrish Puri. It was Aditya Chopra's second directorial venture, after the mega-blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

