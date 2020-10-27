When you are a superstar of stature like Shah Rukh Khan, you consume rumours like chocolates. Once, not a long time ago, rumour mill's proud product was that SRK is selling off his posh Bandra bungalow, Mannat. The house is no less than a pilgrimage for the fans of the actor. They regularly gather outside the house in hundreds to catch a glimpse of the actor or just click a picture with the nameplate. During the latest AMA session, the actor replied to a fan who questioned when he was putting his house on the market. 20 Years Of Mohabbatein: Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Blockbuster Makes Twitterati Nostalgic.

Shah Rukh had a wisdomous (it's a word, get over it) response to the query. The actor replied, "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay." Amazing! Shah Rukh Khan Provides 2000 PPE Kits to Frontline COVID-19 Warriors in Chhattisgarh.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet About Mannat Here:

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Earlier in January, a fan had asked Shah Rukh Khan about the rent of a room in Mannat. The actor simply replied that it will be worth 30 years of hard work. Whow.

Read The Exchange Here:

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

The obsession of fans with Mannat is something that is a topic of psychological studies and researches. In his latest AMA session, the actor had to ask his fans to not gather outside his house on his birthday, given the fact that we are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, the latest rumour is that SRK will star in a double role - as father and his son - in director Atlee's Bollywood debut. The actor is also rumoured to be headlining a project by YRF, which will be announced as part of the studio's 50-year anniversary celebrations.

