Mohabbatein happened at the turn of the new millennium. The year 2000 was more iconic for a variety of reasons. The start saw unprecedented fan following for a man who said Kaho Naa...Pyar Hain in two getups and by Diwali, it had become a blockbuster year thanks to Aditya Chopra's second directorial Mohabbatein. Yes, he took five years to come up with his next film. But that's a story for another day. Today, the film completed 20 years and everyone on Twitter is getting deeply nostalgic about it.

Mohabbatein released during Diwali, Shah Rukh Khan's preferred festival. These are the movies that could have led to everyone believing that Diwali is his thing, including the actor himself, perhaps. It also revived the career of one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan. His career was going through a major slump which also included his financial condition. This movie along with Kaun Banega Crorepati brought him back on track and we are so glad.

Check out how people on Twitter are remembering this epic movie:

Even Farah Khan admitted she wasn't supposed to if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was SRK's imagination in the movie or not. We think he had PTSD after her death!

