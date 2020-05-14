Shah Rukh Khan Urges Everyone to Support Health Care Workers by Contributing Towards PPE Kits and Ventilators (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has appealed to all to contribute towards personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, among other necessary items, for healthcare workers battling at the frontline amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Ajay Devgn, Kajol And Abhishek Bachchan Choose Their Favourite 90s Movie On Twitter; Tag Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar To Share Theirs.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Thursday: "Let's support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundation." Shah Rukh Khan Promotes Delhi Police’s ‘Dil Se Shukriya’ Virtual Concert; Kailash Kher, Yo Yo Honey Singh To Perform (Read Tweet)

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Video Below

Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundationhttps://t.co/zfUWD5GnrD https://t.co/qMG39nau8B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2020

A link was also shared on the actor's non-profit organisation Meer Foundation, with the tweet: "@iamsrk & #MeerFoundation are working to protect healthcare soldiers fighting on the frontlines. Now you can be a part of our efforts! Donate on our crowdfunding link and help us take PPE kits & ventilators to them."