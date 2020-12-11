Veteran lover boy of Bollywood, actor Dilip Kumar turns a year older today, on December 11, 2020. And while industry folk and Dilip Saheb's contemporaries could not make it to be by his side to ring in his 98th birthday, most of them took to social to wish the veteran. And Shah Rukh Khan was not behind. The King of Romance of this century, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a beautiful photo with Dilip Saheb and penned a more beautiful note for him. Dilip Kumar Birthday Special: Andaz, Mughal-E-Azam - 10 Classics Of The Actor That Are Pure Gold!.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself. Wishing the legendary @TheDilipKumar

a Happy Birthday. I cherish & remember every time we’ve met in vivid detail & you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much. Have a good one Dilip Sahib." Dilip Kumar Turns 98 On December 11! Ajay Devgn Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To ‘Yusuf Saab’ With A Throwback Picture.

Check Out His Post Below:

To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself. Wishing the legendary @TheDilipKumar a Happy Birthday. I cherish & remember every time we’ve met in vivid detail & you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much.Have a good one Dilip Sahib. pic.twitter.com/XoaT2s7a8x — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2020

Unfortunately, the veteran actor has not been keeping well off lately. In a recent interview, his wife Saira Banu revealed that Dilip Kumar's immunity was low and he was keeping unwell. Another reason for the actor not ringing in his birthday is the recent deaths of his two brothers. Nevertheless, here's wishing Dilip Kumar a very happy birthday and also a speedy recovery!

