On December 11, 2020, the legendary actor of Hindi Cinema, Mohammed Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar celebrates his 98th birthday. Popularly known as The Tragedy King and The First Khan, the veteran actor was a pioneer of method acting, without any acting school experience. In fact, filmmaker Satyajit Ray described Dilip Kumar as ‘the ultimate method actor’. Dilip Saab has inspired many future actors. Dilip Kumar Health Update: Veteran Actor Is a Little Weak but Alright, Says Wife Saira Banu.

On the occasion of Dilip Kumar’s birthday, there are many who have extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to the legendary actor across social media platforms. From praising about his career in Hindi Cinema to sharing throwback pictures of him to praying for his good health, there are numerous thoughtful posts shared by fans. Even actor Ajay Devgn has shared a heartwarming birthday post for ‘Yusuf Saab’. His post on Twitter for the legendary actor read, “Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You’re an institution by yourself. And, you’ve always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always.”

Throwback Picture Of Ajay Devgn With Dilip Kumar

Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You’re an institution by yourself. And, you’ve always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always🌹 pic.twitter.com/7SrszBhBtw — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 11, 2020

Considering it is Dilip Kumar’s 98th birthday, there are many who are thinking that there could be a grand celebration. However, his wife, veteran actress Saira Banu has confirmed stating that there would be no celebration as the legend lost his two brothers due to COVID-19 a few months ago. Here’s wishing the legend a very happy birthday and also we wish him good health and tons of love!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).