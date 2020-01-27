Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship: Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Opt the Unusual Way to Promote the Horror Flick

Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship is the upcoming horror flick starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film is reportedly based on a true incident and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to up the curiosity amongst the fans. There is hardly a month left for the film, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, to hit the big screens. And guess what, the makers have started with the promotional activities of the film, and how. Dharma Productions have opted an unusual way to promote Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship across social media platforms. Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal's Spine-Chilling Look Will Impress the Horror Movie Lover in You (View Pic).

If you have noticed the Instagram handle of Dharma Productions, they have gone on all ‘dark mode’ since yesterday. By posting a series of dark pics, it made netizens wonder, what are they upto. Well, just sometime ago the makers shared another series of pics in that has written ‘The Dark Times Begin Now’. Now that looks spooky. If you cannot believe us, you must take a look at the pictures all by yourselves. Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship: Before the Vicky Kaushal-Starrer, Here’s What Happened When Karan Johar First Forayed Into Horror Genre!

#VickyKaushal and #BhumiPednekar... Dharma Productions takes a bold step to promote its first horror venture #Bhoot Part 1: #TheHauntedShip... Dharma's iconic logo has gone dark across social media... 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/rkQt25iacy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship also features Ashutosh Rana and Siddhanth Kapoor in key roles. This film is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. This horror flick was initially scheduled to be released on November 15, however, it will now release on February 21.