Shah Rukh Khan has apparently zeroed in multiple projects to star in but was excited to end his two-year sabbatical with Rajkumar Hirani's next. The actor had earlier hinted about working with the 3 Idiots director next and later we read reports of them collaborating for a social comedy on immigration. While things were finally falling in place, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic played a spoilsport. Due to ongoing travel restrictions, Hirani has no other options but to delay his next and the actor meanwhile is thinking about going forward with Siddharth Anand's next. Shah Rukh Khan Is Busy Shooting For Some Project In Mannat's Balcony (View Leaked Pics and Video).

War director Siddharth Anand's next actioner will be produced by YRF and the same will be announced on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary on September 27. While revealing details of this change in SRK's schedule, a source in his conversation with Mid-Day said, "Given the current global crisis, Hirani's team could not procure the permission to shoot in Canada. So, the director will have to kick off the shoot at a later date. In the meantime, Shah Rukh is considering returning to the big screen with Siddharth's action-drama. After the raging success of War, Yash Raj Films is keen that he helms another tentpole movie. The film will be announced on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, September 27, and the superstar is expected to begin shooting in October tentatively." 28 Years and Counting: Shah Rukh Khan Reflects on His Bollywood Journey Saying 'Thank U All For Allowing Me to Entertain You'.

There are also reports about Shah Rukh collaborating with his Chennai Express co-star, Deepika Padukone for the same. The duo is rumoured to be a part of Siddharth Anand's action drama. The makers are keeping all the developments under wrap and they plan on announcing all their future lineup in September. Let's hope the long wait would be worth it.

