Shah Rukh Khan is completing 28 years in the industry this year and it is truly unbelievable how amazingly the actor has entertained us for so many years. In the 28 years that he has acted in Bollywood, we have seen Shah Rukh pull off several versatile roles with such ease. He redefined romance on-screen and there's probably no other actor who has left a mark in that genre quite like him. Netizens have already been celebrating the actor's contribution to the industry and recently, Shah Rukh himself took to Twitter to share a post about the same. Shah Rukh Khan Is Busy Shooting For Some Project In Mannat's Balcony (View Leaked Pics and Video).

Shah Rukh shared an amazing picture of himself that was clicked by his wife Gauri Khan. Giving her picture courtesy for the same, he wrote, "Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you." The actor further wrote, "28 years and counting."Suhana Khan Supports Hindustan Unilever’s Decision Of Dropping ‘Fair’ From Its Iconic Brand 'Fair & Lovely' (View Post).

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Post Here:

Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. pic.twitter.com/svjEDYZ0TU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2020

It's amazing how the actor reflected on his journey and his ambitions and what truly made him pursue the kind of work that he did. Also, it's noteworthy that the actor doesn't forget to mention his wife who has been beside him every step of the way in this journey. Well, all we can say is it's definitely 28 years and counting because we sure are waiting to see more great things from the actor in future.

