Bollywood mums are busy these days, flaunting the artistic side of their babies. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, mums are showing off their little Picassos on Instagram and those are some super cute pictures to witness. From flaunting Taimur's painting skills to Aaradhya's love for craft and Inaaya's liking for books, these Bollywood mommies are taking to their Instagram account to share pictures of their adorable munchkins that are bound to melt your hearts. Kareena Kapoor Khan Happily Flaunts the Handmade Pasta Necklace Made By Taimur (View Pic).

After Kareena shared a picture of little Tim's lion painting, Aishwarya took to her social media account to share a memory from Aaradhya's Teacher's Day celebration. It's hard to miss Aaradhya's charming smile and assume the pride in her mother's eyes. Thanks to their mums' Instagram accounts, we are able to see and appreciate the artistic side of these munchkins and wonder how incredibly talented kiddies are these days. Speaking of talent, let's take a look at how B-town mommies are proudly displaying the work of art of their babies on social media. Aaradhya Captures Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's 'Togetherness' in a Gorgeous Anniversary Special Picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram ✨🥰😘❤️🌹💝🌈✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Sep 6, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

Soha Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Apr 21, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

Neha Dhupia

View this post on Instagram Piece of (he)-art ❤️ A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on May 4, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

