Shahid Kapoor Turns Messiah For Bollywood’s Background Dancers, Transfers Money Into Their Bank Accounts

The coronavirus pandemic has affected many lives directly or indirectly. From the past three months, India has been under severe lockdown which has led to a huge financial loss to many businesses and working professionals. However, Bollywood stars have been trying their bit and helping the ones who have been hit by the crisis. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonu Sood, celebs have turned into messiahs for numerous. Now, we hear that B-townie, Shahid Kapoor has also extended a helping hand and has supported background dancers from the industry monetarily. Raj Surani, a former background dancer who acts as a middleman between dancers and filmmakers confirmed this development to TOI. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are Observing Quarantine in Punjab While Helping with Daily Chores at the Radha Soami Satsang Dera (Watch Video).

“Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 dancers and has stated that he will help them for the next 2-3 months," Raj told to the portal.

Surani added Shahid has helped the dancers he had worked with him in the past. “We shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with ‘Ishq Vishq’. It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them, we have even included those dancers who worked with him in ‘Dhating Naach’, ‘Shaandaar’ and ‘Agal Bagal’,” Raj added. Shahid Kapoor Cooks Pancakes for Wife Mira and She Is Floored (See Pics).

Kapoor has helped 20 dancers each from choreographer Bosco and Ahmed Khan's group, the report states. For the unversed, before making it big in the industry, Shahid has appeared as a background dancer in a few films of the 1990s. He is also one of the most talented dancers we've got in Bollywood. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s directorial Kabir Singh. Stay tuned!