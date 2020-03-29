Shahid Kapoor Cooks Pancakes for Wife Mira and She Is Floored (See Pics)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira Rajput with some pancakes. Mira on Saturday evening took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes." She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website. Mira captioned: "Success. I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes." Is Shahid Kapoor Giving a Clue About His Next Film's Title Through His Video Chats?

Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made. He wrote: "She actually ate it." Shahid Kapoor Says Kabir Singh Would Hug Preeti (The Dog) and Follow Rules During the Shutdown To Curb COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check Out Shahid And Mira's Posts Here:

Mira Rajput's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in "Jersey", a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son's desire.