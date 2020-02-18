Shekhar Kapur Is Miffed After Ali Abbas Zafar Announces Mr India 2 Without Permission

Ali Abbas Zafar, Shekhar Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The fans were surprised to find out that Ali Abbas Zafar is making a trilogy based on the super-hit film, Mr India. The sort-of-remake but in three parts, was directed by Shekhar Kapur. Anil Kapoor's iconic character that disappears on wearing an electronic band which is visible only in red light. This 1987 film also turned out to be a milestone for late actress Sridevi. Now, as the Bharat director announced his own version of Mr India, the director of the original film is mighty miffed. Ranveer Singh to Join Hands with Ali Abbas Zafar for Mr India 2?.

In his tweet, Ali Abbas Zafar had said, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

A fan slammed the makers for even attempting to touch the iconic film and Kapur sided his take. He even revealed that no permission was asked from him despite being the original creator of the film. He wrote, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."

Shekhar Kapur's Tweet

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

This is indeed shocking if true, for Kapur made the flick blockbuster that it is! On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is said to be the top contender for the lead role. We wonder how the makers of the original film react to this news of remake in the form of trilogy, and how Ali responds to Kapur's concern.