Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple here on Monday, was seen waving a saffron flag with an image of Lord Ram and Jai Shri Ram written on it on the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Celebs at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Others Pose at Airport Together As They Head to Ayodhya For Ram Temple Inauguration (See Pic).

Shilpa was seen wearing an orange saree and a golden blouse in a video clicked by the paparazzi. Her hair was tied in a low bun, and she opted for golden earrings for accessories. She completed her look with a golden 'potli' bag. The video shows Shilpa smiling for the cameras and waving a saffron flag with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on it. She then walks inside the Siddhivinayak temple premises.

Shilpa Shetty At Siddhivinayak Temple

On the work front, Shilpa is now seen in the action-thriller Indian Police Force. The series was created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi and is streaming on Prime Video. Shilpa also has the Kannada movie KD in the pipeline.

