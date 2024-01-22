Ayodhya radiates in vibrant fervour as the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches. Monday morning (Jan 22) saw Mumbai airport buzzing with Bollywood A-listers embarking on a pilgrimage to witness the historic consecration. Now, a photo capturing this star-studded gathering - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and others - has swept the internet! All don traditional ensembles, radiating devotion and excitement for the momentous occasion. Get a glimpse of their divine glow below. Uorfi Javed Performs Havan Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Celebs Pose at Airport Before Heading to Ayodhya:

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain and Rohit Shetty left for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/IvhSEM8E5p — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

